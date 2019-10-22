Bell could ring changes in hospital
Born out of the frustration of not being able to press the nurse call button while he was in hospital, Q Systems founder Heinrich Williams created the QBell Care Button to assist disabled people and those in frailcare facilities.
The QBell Care and Risk Management System not only tracks nurses' response times, but how long and often patients had to press the button before receiving assistance...
