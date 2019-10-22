Aarto ‘stealth tax’ on top of every fine

“With regards to the Infringement Penalty Levy, the regulations directly imply the imposition of a tax,” the AA said.

“In this case, it refers to a fee payable for every infringement notice issued to motorists.

“On our interpretation of the draft regulation, this means an additional R100 is added to each fine issued, regardless of the value of the fine or its associated demerit points.

“In other words, if a motorist receives a R200 or R2,000 fine, an additional R100 must be added for the Infringement Penalty Levy, which amounts to a tax for actually receiving the fine,” the AA said.

The association said assuming 20-million infringement notices were issued annually this would amount to a R2bn windfall for the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), with a single line of legislation.

“A good analogy would be to consider Sars charging every taxpayer a fee for submitting their tax returns.

“It’s an unacceptable fee and, in the case of minor infringements, may nearly double the fine payable,” the AA said.