Ten things I learned that helped me survive as an Al-Qaeda hostage
In 2011, banker Stephen McGown set off for a six-month motorbike trip through Africa. He returned home six years later a very different man.
He believes a positive attitude kept him alive during the five years and eight months he was held prisoner by Al-Qaeda in Mali...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.