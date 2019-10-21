Nasty court battle bleeds doctors’ trade union dry

PREMIUM

The SA Medical Association’s (Sama) trade union arm has been placed under administration by the registrar of the labour court, a development insiders say is the result of costly internal power struggle.



The registrar last week took over the trade union, saying it had failed to provide audited financial statements and meeting minutes as required by “its own constitution and the Labour Relations Act”. ..

