Lawyers on wrong side of law

PREMIUM

A paraplegic, a child and a murderer are among the alleged victims of three lawyers who appeared one after the other in a Port Elizabeth court on Monday, accused of pocketing a combined R4m meant for their clients.



From a disgraced attorney who allegedly stole R2.4m from a paralysed car crash victim, a criminal attorney accused of colluding with a jailed diamond dealer and a legal commentator who allegedly promised to help a convicted murderer to get out of jail — one by one they took to the dock in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.