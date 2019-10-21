Hero teacher saves teen cyclist
13-year-old among latest victims of Victoria Drive attacks
A young Port Elizabeth teacher has been labelled a hero by one of the pupils at her school after she bravely scared off two knife-wielding men, halting a potentially deadly attack on a teenage cyclist.
Thrown off his bicycle and stabbed eight times in the back, shoulder, arm and neck at the weekend, Ethan Scanlan, 13, said he may have been killed had it not been for the heroic deed of the grade 3 teacher at Mount Pleasant Primary School...
