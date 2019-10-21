Hawks seek man from Botswana to help solve police station robbery

Zwichanaka Mbaisani Dabie on Monday emerged as a person of interest to the Hawks in the case.

"It is believed that Zwichanaka Mbaisani Dabie, 39, who is also known as ‘Godfrey’, a Botswana citizen, can help shed a light on what transpired on the eventful day when a series of armed robberies were committed, including the one at Windsorton police station," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Nomthandazo Mnisi.

"It later transpired that the said vehicle had earlier driven off from a Jan Kempdorp petrol station without paying for fuel."

The same vehicle was later allegedly involved in another armed robbery at a BP garage in Virginia, in the Free State, where several people were held up at gunpoint. One person was wounded.

"People with information can contact the investigating officer Lt-Col Dolf Louwrens on 082 331 4700 or Capt Riaan Baardman on 071 481 3093. Information received which can lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators will be treated with the strictest confidentiality," said Mnisi.