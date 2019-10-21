Eastern Cape actor Sisanda Henna lands plumb role in new TV drama

The much-anticipated M-Net thriller Trackers will hit television screens on Sunday and with it the return of Eastern Cape actor Sisanda Henna to the small screen.

An adaptation of SA author Deon Meyer’s 2011 crime novel of the same name, the six-episode series boasts a star-studded cast including Thapelo Mokoena, Sandi Schatz, James Gracie and Henna as he takes on a role like none he has played before.

The channel hosted an exclusive pre-screening of the series’s first episode at Montecasino on Thursday night.

An excited Henna said: “I honestly can’t even tell what will stand out for people once they’ve watched this show because it’s all so amazing.

“I’m a big fan of Deon Meyer’s work and everything about this series is intriguing.”

Widely known for his breakout character, Andile, in the classic SA drama series Tshatsha, Henna has shown his versatility since the early 2000s.

He has stretched his talent from playing Andile, a young rural Xhosa man with a kind heart and calm spirit on Tshatsha to a pastor on Etv’s Hustle and several other roles before taking a hiatus and exercising his directing skills behind the scenes of some of SA’s most memorable TV stories.