Academic welcomes probe into varsity bosses’ pay

Committee calls for action to regulate ‘runaway train’ of senior executives’ salary packages

An outspoken academic has welcomed a call by the portfolio committee on higher education for a probe into the salaries and perks paid to vice-chancellors at universities.



University of KwaZulu-Natal school of education professor Labby Ramrathan said he supported the move, provided that guidelines for determining salaries were developed, implemented and tracked...

