Academic welcomes probe into varsity bosses’ pay
Committee calls for action to regulate ‘runaway train’ of senior executives’ salary packages
An outspoken academic has welcomed a call by the portfolio committee on higher education for a probe into the salaries and perks paid to vice-chancellors at universities.
University of KwaZulu-Natal school of education professor Labby Ramrathan said he supported the move, provided that guidelines for determining salaries were developed, implemented and tracked...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.