Very few NSFAS funding applications for TVET colleges
There are very few students who have applied for financial assistance to study at TVET colleges as their preferred institutions of postmatric study.
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) announced yesterday that they have received 50,000 more applications as compared to the previous year. NSFAS administrator, Dr Randall Carollisen, said since the opening of the 2020 applications cycle on September 1, only 10% of the applicants chose TVET colleges.
“This shows that as a country we have not yet positioned TVET education and the associated criticality of skills developments as an imperative choice for our national development ideals,” Carollisen said.
He said NSFAS reached the 216,758 applications mark only six weeks after the opening of the applications season. The TVET colleges are open for grade 9 to 12 learners and out of school youth who wish to further their education. NSFAS funding is also available for students seeking to study at the colleges for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.
“KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Limpopo remain on top of the provinces with most applications received whilse the Western and Northern Cape provinces are languishing behind. Applications statistics released by NSFAS indicates that majority of applicants are out of school youth who intend to further studies at public universities,” Carollisen said.
He said NSFAS considers each application they receive.
“When processing an application, we validate information with the department of home affairs and department of social development thereby getting a complete profile of an applicant and family. We take into consideration the total household family income and social welfare status, higher education or admission status. Information about your school, and local municipality plays a crucial role in the 2020 application system."
He said NSFAS has engaged with various provincial governments where there are low numbers of applications received.
“NSFAS will deploy agents to the various provinces beginning with Free State, and the Western Cape provinces in order to assist communities in these areas to apply for funding. This will be done through community outreach programmes.