Very few NSFAS funding applications for TVET colleges.

There are very few students who have applied for financial assistance to study at TVET colleges as their preferred institutions of postmatric study.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) announced yesterday that they have received 50,000 more applications as compared to the previous year. NSFAS administrator, Dr Randall Carollisen, said since the opening of the 2020 applications cycle on September 1, only 10% of the applicants chose TVET colleges.

“This shows that as a country we have not yet positioned TVET education and the associated criticality of skills developments as an imperative choice for our national development ideals,” Carollisen said.

He said NSFAS reached the 216,758 applications mark only six weeks after the opening of the applications season. The TVET colleges are open for grade 9 to 12 learners and out of school youth who wish to further their education. NSFAS funding is also available for students seeking to study at the colleges for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.