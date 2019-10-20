Buffalo City officials issue warning after third drowning of week

The Buffalo City Metro on Sunday issued a strong warning to beach swimmers to be alert and exercise extra caution after three people drowned last week.

According to municipal spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, a man drowned at Eastern Beach on Saturday afternoon, bringing the number to three last week alone.

“The incident took place away from the demarcated swimming area and even though lifeguards managed to pull the man out, he succumbed during resuscitation,” he said.

Ngwenya said that on Friday two schoolchildren aged 13 and 14 had drowned at Eastern Beach and municipal lifeguards had managed to save four others who were struggling in the water.

“The municipality is increasing the number of its additional lifeguard deployment, having advertised an additional 42 posts for the expected busy festive season,” he said.

The municipality has also urged swimmers to always swim between demarcated areas and always float with a rip current and not swim against it, especially at Eastern Beach.

“The scorching heat is resulting in a lot of schools touring the beach area and the municipality is calling on teachers and adults to always ensure that they supervise children during swimming,” Ngwenya added.

The municipality has called on beachgoers to take note of the following precautions when taking to the water: