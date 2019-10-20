Buffalo City officials issue warning after third drowning of week
The Buffalo City Metro on Sunday issued a strong warning to beach swimmers to be alert and exercise extra caution after three people drowned last week.
According to municipal spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, a man drowned at Eastern Beach on Saturday afternoon, bringing the number to three last week alone.
“The incident took place away from the demarcated swimming area and even though lifeguards managed to pull the man out, he succumbed during resuscitation,” he said.
Ngwenya said that on Friday two schoolchildren aged 13 and 14 had drowned at Eastern Beach and municipal lifeguards had managed to save four others who were struggling in the water.
“The municipality is increasing the number of its additional lifeguard deployment, having advertised an additional 42 posts for the expected busy festive season,” he said.
The municipality has also urged swimmers to always swim between demarcated areas and always float with a rip current and not swim against it, especially at Eastern Beach.
“The scorching heat is resulting in a lot of schools touring the beach area and the municipality is calling on teachers and adults to always ensure that they supervise children during swimming,” Ngwenya added.
The municipality has called on beachgoers to take note of the following precautions when taking to the water:
- Always swim or surf at a beach patrolled by surf lifesavers or lifeguards
- Swim between the red and yellow flags. These mark the safest areas to swim
- Avoid swimming alone or unsupervised
- Float with a rip current. Do not swim against it
- If you get into difficulty try to stay calm, float and raise one arm until help arrives
- Don't run and dive into the water even if you checked for hazards earlier. Conditions can change
- Don't swim directly after a meal
- Don't swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- If you are unsure of the conditions ask a surf lifesaver or lifeguard
- Read the signs. If a beach is closed don't swim there
- Don't drink and swim or drive motorboats. Alcohol dulls the senses, slows the reactions and can cause irresponsible behaviour
- Know how to do CPR or how to blow air into another person's lungs until help arrives
- Don't dive from tidal pool walls as this has been known to result in spinal injuries
- Pools provide a safer option to swim in than the ocean, as the currents are kept at bay. Do not take small or unstable boats far from shore in choppy water or stormy weather