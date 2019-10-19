Matric of the year thanks God, parents

The 2019 Herald Matric of the Year winner says he owes everything he has achieved in life to God.

Grey High School school prefect and Junior City Council deputy mayor, Sachin Naidoo, was close to tears during his acceptance speech as he thanked God and his parents for sacrificing so much to put him into the best school possible.

Sachin scooped the overall title as well as the Cultural Category award.

The 18-year-old said his main drive had been to make his parents proud, adding that he pushed himself to be the best version of himself he could be.

"We have been through a lot as a family and it has been a long and incredible journey.

"My school is not one of the cheapest schools but my parents put me there and told me to do my best while they take care of the rest.

"All the achievements and all the accolades are just words on a piece of paper, people remember how you make them feel and that is really what I want to do - make the world a better place," Sachin said.