Matric of the year thanks God, parents
The 2019 Herald Matric of the Year winner says he owes everything he has achieved in life to God.
Grey High School school prefect and Junior City Council deputy mayor, Sachin Naidoo, was close to tears during his acceptance speech as he thanked God and his parents for sacrificing so much to put him into the best school possible.
Sachin scooped the overall title as well as the Cultural Category award.
The 18-year-old said his main drive had been to make his parents proud, adding that he pushed himself to be the best version of himself he could be.
"We have been through a lot as a family and it has been a long and incredible journey.
"My school is not one of the cheapest schools but my parents put me there and told me to do my best while they take care of the rest.
"All the achievements and all the accolades are just words on a piece of paper, people remember how you make them feel and that is really what I want to do - make the world a better place," Sachin said.
The Herald Matric of the Year for 2019 is... pic.twitter.com/0rK5OzVgST— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) October 18, 2019
As the overall winner Sachin won a R25,000 cash prize to assist with tertiary tuition fees and Police eye-wear valued at R2,500 from Spec Savers SA, a 12-month digital The Herald and Weekend Post subscription, a Samsung galaxy tablet 10.1 with 1 gig data valued at R6,148 courtesy of Vodacom, a 12 month gym membership valued at R2,608 and a R250 spa voucher compliments of Profiles Health Club, a R2,000 fuel voucher from Caltex and R1000 voucher compliments of Van Schaiks bookstore.
This year's Excellence Award winner was Alungile Ntandazo Mto,18, of the Holy Cross Education Centre in Mthatha.
Alungile said he did not expect to win, saying that unlike the other finalists his school did not offer many extramural activities.
Humbled by the award, Alungile said he was happy to be heading back to his home town, Mqanduli, with the excellence award adding that it would serve as a beacon of hope for every underprivileged child showing they too could achieve anything they wanted.
"My achievement would not be possible without my school principal and teacher for their motivation and belief in my capabilities," Alungile said adding that he wanted to thank his parents for their patience.
"Coming from Mthatha our parents usually set standards according to how they lived their lives in the past.
"Mama, Tata, I made it! This award goes to prove that all my 'unrealistic dreams' as they would call them are tangible for anyone coming from [the rural outskirts of Mthatha]," Alungile said.
He too won an R25,000 cash prize to assist with tertiary tuition fees from Spec Savers SA, a12-month The Herald and Weekend post-digital subscription, a three month gym membership valued at R1,020 from Profiles Health club, a Samsung galaxy tablet 10.1 with 1 gig data valued at R6,148 courtesy of Vodacom, a R2,000 fuel voucher compliments of Caltex and an R850 voucher compliments of Van Schaiks bookstore.
The Matric of the Year category winners were:
Academic Category winner: Lindelize Bester from Pearson High SchoolCommunity Category winner: Julie-Ann Potgieter from Collegiate Girls’ High SchoolSport Category winner: Ricky King from Grey High School
Each of the category winners received a six-month The Herald & Weekend post-digital subscription, a three-month gym membership valued at R1,020 from Profiles Health club, an R1,500 fuel voucher from Caltex and a Proline 7 inch lTE android 8.1 tablet valued at R1,499.