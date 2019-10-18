‘The monster is gone’: Cheers as Dros rapist is jailed for life

“To the little girl: I hope she can sleep better now knowing the monster will never come after her again.”

This was the message from #Notinmyname spokesperson Themba Maseko to the seven-year-old girl Nicholas Ninow admitted to raping at the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September 2018.

Ninow was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for the rape of the minor, to five years for possession of drugs, and another five years for defeating the ends of justice.

The High Court in Pretoria also ordered that his name be entered into the sex offenders’ register.

Ninow will not be able to work with children, the court ruled.

Judge Papi Mosopa said Ninow had not shown any real remorse.

He also said Ninow, who started crying when sentencing was handed down, appeared to be a broken man whose mother failed to protect him.

The court heard earlier that Ninow’s mother, who together with his grandmother sobbed uncontrollably after he was sentenced, introduced him to drugs when he was a young teenager.

“The person who was supposed to protect him, introduced him to drugs,” Mosopa said.

“Gender-based violence is a pandemic and courts should not be shy to impose sentences that will deter others from committing the same offence.”

Loud cheers and song erupted in the public gallery soon after Mosopa handed down the sentence.

Maseko said gender-based violence needed to be prioritised by the courts.

“Crimes like these need to be given a priority. We need to make sure that we see sentences like this one [Ninow’s] where women and children are involved.”