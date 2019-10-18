Peacock spade-killing case: NPA to decide soon

PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to make a decision in the next fortnight on whether to prosecute the peacock spade-killing case, police said on Thursday.



Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the case docket on the October 8 incident — which saw Joe Oosthuizen, 63, killing a peacock with a spade in the grounds of the Fernkloof apartments in Park Drive, Port Elizabeth — was still with the NPA...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.