Peacock spade-killing case: NPA to decide soon
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to make a decision in the next fortnight on whether to prosecute the peacock spade-killing case, police said on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the case docket on the October 8 incident — which saw Joe Oosthuizen, 63, killing a peacock with a spade in the grounds of the Fernkloof apartments in Park Drive, Port Elizabeth — was still with the NPA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.