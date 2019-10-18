More charities to benefit from Big Walk for Cancer

A change in venue for the finish of the annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer has opened up space for more involvement by community organisations.

For the first time, charities from Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage will also be able to raise funds at the finish line, and will be serving up boerewors rolls and pancakes.

The Lions Club of Uitenhage will have a stall at the finish grounds at the cricket fields above the Boardwalk — to raise funds for paediatric cancer and diabetes testing.

Cheshire Homes will have a stall fully geared up to serve pancakes to thousands of walkers.

Funds raised will go towards buying batteries and parts for wheelchairs, as well as a nurse bell system and disposables such as nappies.

There will also be other food and refreshment stalls operated by small business owners.

“What makes the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by the Eastern Cape department of health so special is that it is a family event,” Algoa FM MD Alfie Jay said.

“This year we have made sure that the food stalls have something for everyone.”

The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) is the main beneficiary of the 2019 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer.

Funds raised will go towards buying a people carrier to transport patients to and from treatment centres in Port Elizabeth.

There is also a sporting theme to the 5km walk along the Port Elizabeth beachfront.

A portion of funds raised will go towards sporting equipment for the Heatherbank Pre-School and Primary School in Theescombe.

“We have never had so many charitable causes benefiting from the Big Walk for Cancer,” Jay said.

“Being part of the fun is a wonderful way for the whole family to spend a Saturday morning.”

The Big Walk takes place on Sunday at 8am and starts from the Second Avenue, Summerstrand, entrance to the Boardwalk.

Cansa will be selling doeks, bags, wraps and arm sleeves at registration.