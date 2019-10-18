How Mongameli Bobani ousting was foiled
One by one, the dominoes fell behind the scenes
It all started three weeks ago when the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and AIC met at the Noninzi Luzipho building in Port Elizabeth to discuss the state of Nelson Mandela Bay.
Notably absent from the coalition meeting were the UDM and the United Front...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.