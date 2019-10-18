From a 'troubled' life to a scarred victim — five must-read stories on Nicholas Ninow
Nicholas Ninow was handed a life sentence on Thursday at the Pretoria high court for raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in September 2018. His sentencing followed his testimony and that of his grandmother, psychologist and a social worker who assessed the victim.
Here are five must-read stories on Ninow:
It was the drugs
Ninow told the court on Wednesday that had it not been for the drugs, he would not have raped the girl. Ninow also told the court that he had a troubled childhood and had been exposed to drugs from as early as 13 years old, allegedly by his mother.
“All my history of fights and violence had been caused by drugs and alcohol. It's been a part of my life, practically my entire life. Sober minded I would have never done such a thing to anyone, never mind a little child.”
Troubled childhood
On the same day, Marina Genis, a psychologist who assessed Ninow, told the court that he is still damaged from his “troubled” childhood during which he was physically and sexually abused. Genis also told the court that Ninow suffered neglect and had an unstable childhood. She attributed this to moving often, each time his mother could not afford to pay rent.
Ninow, according to Genis, is not considered to have a paedophilic disorder.
'He changed when on drugs' — Ninow's grandmother
Pauline Gericke, Nicholas Ninow's grandmother, told the court on Wednesday that while Ninow was a good child who was loved by everyone, his behaviour changed when he was on drugs.
“He becomes delusional and aggressive [on drugs]. He sometimes becomes a maniac. He looks different, he speaks differently.”
A scarred victim
Social worker Karen Botha told the court on Thursday that the seven-year-old who was raped by Ninow still suffers from nightmares about him every night. Botha spoke to the girl and her family during the compilation of the victim assessment report.
“The victim was extremely nervous and anxious. She spoke softly. She remembered what happened at Dros and how she got hurt.” The victim also told Botha that Ninow threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the rape.
Life sentence
Judge Papi Mosopa handed Ninow a life sentence for raping the young girl, and said he had shown no remorse. Mosopa said courts should not shy away from punishing those who perpetuate gender-based violence.
“Gender-based violence is a pandemic and courts should not be shy to impose sentences that will deter others from committing the same offence.”
Ninow was also handed a five-year sentence for defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of drugs. It is to run concurrently with the life sentence.