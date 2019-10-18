Drugs, apologies & a life sentence - Five chilling moments from Nicholas Ninow's court appearance

"Words can never describe how I feel. I would never be able to fix what I had done. She may never forgive, or forget the pain I would leave and for every regret, she'll awaken once again from the same bad dream.”

A child ruined by his mother

Pauline Gericke, Ninow's grandmother, told the court that Ninow would not have harmed the child had his mother stayed away from him.

Gericke took Ninow in during what she described as a "chaotic" time in his life, but his mother ruined him when she exposed him to drugs at 13 years old, leading to an addiction Ninow has not been able to beat.

She also told the court that there were two sides to Ninow: the good side and the "aggressive" side, which comes out when he is on drugs.

"There is a side to Nicholas that I love, there's a side that I raised. I am not saying he should not be punished, but I believe there is another side to Nicholas. There are mitigating factors," she said.