DNA results confirm skeletal remains that of Recolin Witbooi

DNA results have confirmed that the skeletal remains of a body discovered in Malabar Extension 6 in Port Elizabeth do in fact belong to eight-year-old Recolin Witbooi.

The grade 1 pupil's decomposed body was discovered by a resident in the area on September 29, three months after he was reported missing. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member Marlon Daniels, who had been actively involved in the search for Recolin, had paid for the little boy's remains to be sent to a private laboratory in Pretoria to speed up the process.

The results were received on Thursday.

Daniels said he had wanted to provide the family with closure as soon as possible.

Although Recolin's father, Clive Domingo, had identified his son at the scene by the white Nike takkies he had been wearing at the time of his disappearance, Daniels said when he presented the DNA findings to the family on Friday morning, it was as if they were hearing news of their child's death for the first time.

Daniels, who had just returned from the Helenvale family home a stone's throw away from where the body was eventually found in a bushy area, said Recolin's mom, Chriszelda Witbooi, and Domingo were extremely distraught.