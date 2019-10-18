Cape Town's boat builders on the crest of the technological wave
South African boat builders are at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution, according to deputy transport minister Dikeledi Magadzi.
Magadzi lavished particular praise on Cape Town's boat-building hub, which is the world's second-largest producer of leisure catamarans.
Speaking on Friday at the start of the Cape Town International Boat Show, Magadzi said local boat builders were an inspiration to other industrial sectors, particularly in the fields of innovation and diversity.
She said the sector was benefiting from skills training initiatives and courses at local colleges that could serve as a blueprint for other sectors.
"We should be able to say copy from the best, because this is the best that is happening," Magadzi said with reference to local boat building companies. "We want to share this story with other industries that are challenged."
Magadzi was accompanied by several industry stakeholders on a walking tour of the boat show exhibition area inside the Victoria & Alfred Marina, next to the Two Oceans Aquarium.
She said she was struck by the expert "finishing touches" on the boats on display. "This is SA at its best," she said.
James Vos, Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic opportunities, said the boat show was a chance for the local industry to market itself to the world.
"I am proud to build on our track record of being one of the top catamaran-producing countries in the world," Vos said.
"The city, through its Invest Cape Town initiative, will collaborate with partners from business formations, investment promotion agencies like Wesgro, sector support entities and all spheres of government to expand the boat-building footprint in Cape Town."
This year's show features more than 100 exhibitors and aims to attract 10,000 visitors. In addition to 70 boats, attractions include watersport demonstrations, live entertainment, a luxury goods exhibition and a celebrity Optimist race.