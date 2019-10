Umhlobo Wenene FM DJ Zola Kaso-Majiza has died.

The death of Kaso-Majiza was confirmed on the Ibrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE) show on Thursday morning by DJ Pastor.

Kaso-Majiza, 67, reportedly died at Life Mercantile Hospital after a short illness on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.