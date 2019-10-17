Three hijackers arrested after cops run them off road

Three men who allegedly hijacked a liquor delivery truck were arrested after being forced off the N2 near Baywest Mall during a car chase.

The truck is believed to have been hijacked near Cotswold on the N2 at about 11am before it was spotted by police near the Baywest Mall

Police managed to force the truck off the road resulting in it coming to a stop on the verge about 1km from Baywest Mall heading out of town.

A foot chase ensued as the three suspects scrambled from the truck.