Three hijackers arrested after cops run them off road
Three men who allegedly hijacked a liquor delivery truck were arrested after being forced off the N2 near Baywest Mall during a car chase.
The truck is believed to have been hijacked near Cotswold on the N2 at about 11am before it was spotted by police near the Baywest Mall
Police managed to force the truck off the road resulting in it coming to a stop on the verge about 1km from Baywest Mall heading out of town.
A foot chase ensued as the three suspects scrambled from the truck.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said when the truck came to a standstill officers fired several warning shots.
“According to police, the suspects opened fire at the officials during the car chase. As the pursuit was on-going the suspects were throwing items out of the truck widow,” she said.
“As it came to a stop police returned fire and arrested two men on the scene. More police arrived and found the third suspect hiding in the bushes nearby. One of the suspects was shot in the hand.”
Janse van Rensburg said a toy gun was found on the scene.
“We are still looking for other items as it appears several things, including a signal jamming device, were thrown out of the window during the chase,” she said.
Janse van Rensburg said police were waiting for clarity on the exact location where the hijacking occurred.
“The truck had left North End and was en route to the Showground Liquor Store in Sydenham. The exact details of the hijacking are unknown and we are waiting to interview the driver,” she said.
The recovered alcohol is worth about R40,000.
Police are still on the scene.