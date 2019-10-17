WATCH | SA loses ‘giant of the airwaves’ — Umhlobo Wenene FM pays tribute to Zola Kaso-Majiza

Umhlobo Wenene FM station manager Phumzile Mnci said the station had received the news of Zola Kaso-Majiza’s death with shock and disbelief.

“SA radio listeners have lost a giant of the airwaves who contributed to nation-building through her radio programmes,” Mnci said.

Kaso-Majiza, 67, reportedly died at Life Mercantile Hospital after a short illness on Wednesday.

Mnci said she had contributed immensely towards the popularisation and development of gospel music into one of the biggest music genres today, especially when it came to traditional gospel music.

“As a person who worked with her for many years, I am heartbroken.

“The station will use its programmes to honour her this week until she is laid to rest.

“May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Mnci said.

“Our sincere condolences to her family, friends, and the listeners and staff of Umhlobo Wenene FM.”

Former Umhlobo Wenene DJ Putco Mafani took to social media to express his shock at the death of the radio legend.

“When I arrived at Radio Xhosa as a young 24-year-old broadcaster, MaZoe opened her heart and her older-sister arms, showing me everything I needed to know about the institution namaBhulu ayesiphethe (and our previous bosses).

“That was followed by our collaborations on air and outside broadcasts.

“I am devastated by her sudden death,” Mafani posted.

Kaso-Majiza's death was announced by DJ Pastor on the Ibrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE) show on Thursday morning.