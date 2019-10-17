News

Police deny advising council speaker to cancel meeting

By Michael Kimberley - 17 October 2019
Police car
Police car
Image: Supplied

The police have refuted a statement by Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya that the council meeting was cancelled upon the advice of the police.

In a statement on Thursday, Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said: “As a standard operating procedure, the SAPS monitors all possible volatile events.

“In this case, planning was done and we are in a state of readiness as the SAPS is mandated to maintain law and order.

“It is the prerogative of any organiser to call off any such event that they deem to be volatile.

“The SAPS's presence is in an observatory capacity and to maintain law and order.

“We did not recommend or advise any organiser to cancel or postpone any such meeting as it is their prerogative. We are still in a state of readiness,’ Ntshinga said.

