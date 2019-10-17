Diwali celebrations kick off in Nelson Mandela Bay

Come Sunday, the Malabar Community Centre will be abuzz with music, food and celebration as scores of followers of the Hindu faith gear up for the annual Festival of Lights Diwali celebrations.

Billed to be bigger and better this year, festival organisers promise a food market with more than 30 stalls selling a wide variety of food items, Eastern Clothing, jewellery, condiments, and sweet meats.

“This year we have a very exciting event planned,” Nelson Mandela Bay Deepavali Festival committee member Sameshan Reddy said.

“We have live performances by local talent, as well as Durban artist Yovani Naidoo.

“We will also have more kids entertainment and a large variety of food and treats available.

The festival, which signifies the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness is believed to be a time for giving and sharing.

It is referred to as the festival of lights as people lights lamps during the festivities.

“What makes this Diwali celebration so special is that it brings people together.

“We have people in the North and the South who celebrate the festival separately, but on this day they all come together,” Reddy said.

Yovani Naidoo is a young singer from Durban who also sings devotional Indian music.

She will be entertaining guests alongside other young Port Elizabeth artists.

All items on sale will be strictly vegetarian and non-alcoholic according to religious doctrines.

“This it is not just for those people who are of Hindu faith.

“It is open to everyone. It is the perfect opportunity for people to come and explore Indian culture and festivities,” Reddy said.