Mara, Africa's first smartphone, is manufactured in KZN trade port

When President Cyril Ramaphosa cut the ribbon at the new plant of Africa's first smartphone manufacturer, Mara, in Durban on Thursday, technicians started assembling a device for him.

By the end of his tour of the plant at the Dube Trade Port - about 15 minutes later - a Mara smartphone was ready for him.

Thousands of Mara Phones, the first made-in-Africa smartphone, are expected to be manufactured at the plant, which was officially launched a week after its flagship factory was opened in Rwanda.

At the SA Investment Forum exactly a year ago, Mara Phone CEO Ashish Thakkar promised to make a R1.5bn investment in SA by opening a high-tech smartphone manufacturing facility.

A year later, he delivered on his promise.

At the launch on Thursday, the president said negative South Africans assumed that the plant was one of “Ramaphosa's pipe dreams”.

“Today we are reaping the fruits of exactly what was promised. Another thing is, when I told people I was coming here today, one person who I won't mention said this is a factory where they are just putting things together. This is how the negativity spreads in our country.