Council meeting to decide mayor Mongameli Bobani's fate cancelled

Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya has cancelled the council meeting where Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was due to face a motion of no confidence.

Mafaya sent a notice out to all councillors early on Thursday morning.

“Please be advise that both the special and the ordinary council meetings planned for Thursday are both cancelled until further notice,” she said.

“This is as per the advice received from the South African Police Service of the high risk associated with this meeting.

“It has been advised that this meeting will not be safe to be hold.

“We profusely apologise for any inconvenience this cancellation would cause,” she said.

The Herald understands that a number of parties will still attend the meeting, in the hopes of reaching a quorum.

On Tuesday, the United Front in the Eastern Cape, vowed to stop by any means the attempt to oust Bobani.

UF provincial executive committee member Lungile Mxube, speaking at a media briefing in Port Elizabeth, promised that blood would be shed if necessary.

“We are not going there [City Hall on Thursday] to exchange roses because it’s not a dinner party, it’s a revolution and if it means we must [spill] our blood then so be it,” he said.