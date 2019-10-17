Almost time to name The Herald Matric of the Year winners

For one deserving pupil, 12 years worth of dedication and hard work will will finally pay off when he or she is named the 2019 The Herald Matric of Year overall winner.

While most grade 12s are just trying to cram as much of the syllabus before the final exams kick off, 10 Eastern Cape bright sparks have proved you can successfully juggle books and extracurricular activities.

The top 10 are Alungile Ntandazo Mto, 18, of the Holy Cross Education Centre in Mthatha; Lisakhanya Miyana, 18, of Ndyebo Senior Secondary School in Motherwell; Mia Swart and Julie-Ann Zeta Potgieter, both 18 and of Collegiate Girls’ High School in Parsons Hill; Runelle Erasmus, 17, of Bertram Secondary School in Bethelsdorp; Lindelize Bester and Marcell Muller, both 18 and of Pearson High School in Summerstrand; Jada Freeman, 18, of Stirling High School in East London; and Ricky King and Sachin Naidoo, both 18 and of Grey High School in Mill Park.

Each of the matrics were profiled earlier in October and on Friday evening one of these inspirational overachievers will walk away with the overall title at the prestigious awards ceremony to be held at Savages Fine Food Restaurant.

The Herald Matric of the Year awards were launched in 1993 and have become a sought-after accolade open to matric pupils from the Eastern and Southern Cape.

Four of the 10 finalists will be selected to take up special category awards, namely academic, sport, culture and community work.

A special Excellence Award will go to a deserving pupil who has excelled despite his or her previously disadvantaged background.

The sixth prize will go to the overall winner of The Herald Matric of the Year title.

Finalists and winners can look forward to their share of the following prizes:

R50,000 and Police Eyewear to the value of R2,500 from Spec-Savers SA;

Fuel Vouchers to the value of R10,000 from Caltex;

Two Samsung Galaxy 10.1 tablets and a one-gig data bundle, all valued at R12,296 and sponsored by Vodacom;

Gym membership vouchers to the value of R11,078 from Profiles;

Four Proline 7” LTE Android 8.1 tablets with total value of R5,996 from Proline;

Stationery packs and vouchers to the value of R3,850 from van Schaik.

Speaking about the company's involvement in the Matric of the Year awards, Caltex Eastern Cape acting CEO Pat Kelly said the company was focused on community investment and on creating opportunities to building future leaders through education and sport.

“We adopted a firm approach that our involvement in projects and/or events will be guided by whether it provides the right platform to nurture and create the leadership potential that resides within our [youth]," Kelly said.

“The Herald Matric of the Year ticks all the right boxes as it provides recognition and reward to those matriculants who have shown [this to] an exceptional degree.”