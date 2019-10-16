Rapist Nicholas Ninow was sexually abused during 'chaotic' childhood

Genis said Ninow was emotionally and physically neglected. He was also sexually abused.

“The sexual abuse could have played a role in his behaviour,” Genis said.

She said Ninow was severely beaten by one of his mother's boyfriends. He was once locked in a cupboard.

“He was beaten with fists and a belt,” she said.

When his grandmother noticed that he was being abused, she tried to take him to live with her.

According to Genis, there was not always food in the house Ninow lived in with his mother and he would eat with other children at school. She said Ninow left to live with his grandmother.

His relationship with his grandmother was described as “positive”.

However, when he visited his mother, he would allegedly drink and use drugs with her.

Genis also told the court that Ninow's ex-fiancée said their relationship was strong, he treated her extremely well, and that she told him to stop taking drugs.

The relationship ended three months ago, and they have a 10-month-old baby together. He has seen the child only once.