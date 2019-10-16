Mbondo pleads guilty to killing cop

A man alleged to have helped a former policewoman murder two people, including her police officer boyfriend, pleaded guilty in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

Lunga Mbondo, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, malicious damage to property and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

He pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

In his plea explanation read out in court, Mbondo claimed his co-accused Nosicelo Kamba, 32, who faces the same charges as him, had no involvement in any of the crimes.

Kamba faces an additional charge of attempted murder. She pleaded not guilty.

Mbondo claimed he had been assaulted by Melikhaya Nqono after running into him at a tavern in Kwazakhele on April 29 2016.

Mbondo said after he left the tavern Nqono had assaulted him with a baseball bat and tied his feet with cable ties.

“When [Nqono] came close to me I grabbed him and throttled him,” Mbondo said.

Nqono, a police reservist, was an alleged witness in an assault case involving Kamba, who the state claimed had assaulted a woman on April 13 2016 in Zwide.

According to Mbondo, a few days before he allegedly murdered Vuyo Matshishi — Kamba’s alleged boyfriend — he had a run-in with him at the Maqanda Street, Kwazakhele, home Kamba shared with her mother.

Matshishi allegedly accused Mbondo of having an affair with Kamba.

On July 1 2017, Mbondo allegedly stabbed Matshishi to death after the pair brawled outside Kamba’s house.

The matter was postponed to October 16.