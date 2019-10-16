'Great strides' in KZN jails as prisoners prepare to sit matric exams

Forty-two prisoners in KwaZulu-Natal are gearing up to sit their matric exams from next week, the correctional services department says.

The department boasted on Wednesday about the strides it had made in the past few years in making education accessible to prisoners, including full-time schools being set up in three prisons.

The schools are uSethubeni in Westville prison, Qalakabusha at Empangeni prison and Ekuseni Secondary School at Waterval prison.

Teachers’ summits, parent meetings and winter camps - supported by the department of education - were among the interventions implemented this year to ensure readiness for the exams.

“Matric dances were also held - as a moral and emotional boost as part of rehabilitation programme,” the department said.

This year, the department also increased levels of consultation with the offenders at previous schools to obtain past reports. This helped with placing offenders in the correct grades.