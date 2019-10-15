Was your info leaked in SA’s big home loan IT security breach?

The personal details of thousands of SA home loan applicants may have been exposed to a breach – but the financial technology company involved insists “security vulnerabilities have already been patched”.



On Monday, SA tech website Mybroadband (https://mybroadband.co.za/news/)reported that security vulnerabilities had been discovered in systems used by the country’s banks, which expose the personal data of those applying for home loans...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.