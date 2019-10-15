PE surveillance expert executed, body found in Motherwell

The body of a Port Elizabeth police surveillance specialist was found in bushes near Coega on Monday.

He had been executed.

Technical support services Capt Mzikayase Kelemane, 46, was found with a bullet wound to the back of his head a day after he was reported missing.

Kelemane had been working at the police’s electronics surveillance unit in Port Elizabeth and was promoted to the rank of captain only a few months ago.

According to officials, a cattle herder stumbled on the body just after midday on Monday while walking through the bush near Addo Road.

Kelemane's body had been placed on the back of his bakkie and his valuables were missing.

Officials confirmed that he did not have a state firearm with him.

They confirmed that he had been reported missing by his wife, who is not being named for her safety, at the Motherwell police station on Monday morning after he failed to return home on Sunday.

“The herder came across his double-cab bakkie that was parked on a gravel road about a kilometre from Addo Road in the bushes. According to information, he was last seen at 8.30am on Sunday after dropping his wife at work,” an official who spoke on condition of anonymity said.