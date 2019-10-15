NMU professor up for two more tech awards
Nelson Mandela University computing science professor Jean Greyling has been nominated for two more awards.
The tech whiz’s fun and educative computer game Tanks, which he developed with former honours student Byron Batteson, won NMU’s 2019 Innovation Excellence Award in September...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.