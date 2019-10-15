Murder case delay shatters hope for Sindiso Magaqa’s wife
The wife of slain ANC Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Sindiso Magaqa will have to wait at least another seven months before she will see any justice being served.
Gugu Thobela expressed her disappointment on Monday at the manner in which the case had been dealt so far. She was speaking after the three men accused of murdering her husband in 2017 appeared in the Scottburgh High Court on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.