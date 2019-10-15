Murder case delay shatters hope for Sindiso Magaqa’s wife

PREMIUM

The wife of slain ANC Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Sindiso Magaqa will have to wait at least another seven months before she will see any justice being served.



Gugu Thobela expressed her disappointment on Monday at the manner in which the case had been dealt so far. She was speaking after the three men accused of murdering her husband in 2017 appeared in the Scottburgh High Court on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast...

