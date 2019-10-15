More retrenchments are coming, CCMA projects

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) says it foresees more retrenchments in workplaces, as factors such as the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) take over.

“Currently, the biggest contributor to retrenchments is the 4IR. We are seeing that based on the number of referrals we are receiving. We do foresee more referrals,” said CCMA director Cameron Morajane at the release of the commission’s annual report in Johannesburg on Monday.

The mining and construction sectors were the hardest hit by retrenchments, Morajane said.

He said technological advancements were at the centre of retrenchments. These included automation, which he said took over what humans could do, followed by the geek economy and artificial intelligence.