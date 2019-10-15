EFF withdraws from calls for Mongameli Bobani’s removal

The EFF has withdrawn its support to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani as no certainty was given that he would not be replaced by someone in the DA.

In a short letter, EFF Eastern Cape chair Yazini Tetyana said after careful consideration the party had made this decision for three reasons.

On Thursday, the council is expected to debate a motion of no confidence against Bobani. The motion was submitted by DA councillor Morne Steyn.

“No certainty can be given that there won’t be a mayor [from the] DA after the current mayor is removed,” Tetyana wrote.

He said the party could also not be associated with the Patriotic Alliance.

“They cannot be trusted in these causes of action,” he said.

“The national leadership will deal with the issues after engagement with other parties. Therefore, the EFF will not participate in the motion.”

Tetyana said they would wait for further instructions from the national leadership.