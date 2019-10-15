Dr Mkhuseli Boto bail bid postponed

The bail application of attempted murder accused Dr Mkhuseli Boto has been postponed to next week, when oral evidence will be led about conditions at the St Albans Prison hospital section, where he is being held.

Boto, 50, is accused of shooting his estranged wife, also a doctor in the city, in the jaw at their Summerstrand home on August 31.

He made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The case was postponed to October 22, when the head of the St Albans hospital section, the head pharmacist at the prison and a private psychologist are expected to testify.

Magistrate Ramona van Vuuren had asked for further evidence to be led before she could decide on bail.

Tabita Boto was shot in the face when she visited the family home to collect some of her belongings.

She narrowly survived the shooting.