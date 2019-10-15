Case against Aurora Special Care Centre fraud accused postponed

The case against a bookkeeper accused of stealing more than R1.2m from the Aurora Special Care Centre for the physically and mentally disabled has been postponed to November.

Defence attorney Ryno Scholtz asked the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court to postpone the matter to November 29 in order for the defence to receive copies of the docket for consultation purposes.

Johannes Gieselbach, 44, allegedly substituted the banking details of Aurora’s creditors and suppliers with his own and then walked away with thousands of rand each month.

The father of two adult children had worked for Aurora as a bookkeeper between January 2016 and June 25 2019.

Gieselbach is out on bail.