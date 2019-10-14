‘Why I left private practice’ — gynae Dr Daniel Truter’s tough decision

PREMIUM

Drowning in medical insurance rates of up to R1m a year, the exorbitant costs of running a practice have driven a top Port Elizabeth gynaecologist and obstetrician out of the private sector.



With a delivery rate of up to 50 babies a month, Dr Daniel Truter’s difficult decision to close his doors has had a ripple effect on his four remaining colleagues at St George’s Hospital — where he has been based for the past six years...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.