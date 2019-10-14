News

Whale washes up on Umhlanga beach

By Iavan Pijoos - 14 October 2019
The youngish whale washed up about a 100m from the lighthouse at Uhmlanga beach.
The youngish whale washed up about a 100m from the lighthouse at Uhmlanga beach.
Image: Supplied

Swimming has been barred at Umhlanga beach in Durban after a dead humpback whale washed up on the beach.

Metro police director Steve Edwards said the whale was spotted at around 6am on Sunday morning.

Edwards said the youngish whale washed up about a 100m from the lighthouse at Uhmlanga beach.

"Sometimes when they get sick, they make their way to shore because for them to breath they need to be moving."

Edwards said the whale carcass had not been removed yet.

"They will either try and tow it back out to sea and leave it or they will cut it into pieces and remove it."  

Latest Videos

Only good, clean fun at Kwa Joe
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court

Most Read

X