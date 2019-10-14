‘Testing my bike’: Man clocks '206km/h' on N12 in Edenvale

Seven “speedsters” were arrested on the N12 westbound between the Kraft and Edenvale turn-offs on Sunday, Ekurhuleni metro police said.

A 55-year-old motorbiker was arrested just after 6am, after he allegedly clocked 206km/h.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said the man said he was taking his bike for a test drive.

A 24-year-old, who allegedly told officers he was rushing home after a late-night event, was arrested for allegedly driving at 190km/h.

The five other motorists were arrested for allegedly doing speeds of between 167km/h and 179km/h.

All seven were charged with reckless and negligent driving, and are expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate’s court soon.

They were released on bail of R1,500 each.