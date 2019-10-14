SAA in talks with potential partners, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Embattled state-owned SA Airways (SAA) is open to outside investment and in talks with a number of potential partners, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

The SA economy has come under ever-growing pressure as the government grapples with lacklustre growth, high unemployment and a heavy debt burden, especially from state-owned enterprises such as SAA and power utility Eskom.

“SAA is one of those state-owned enterprises that has relied on lots of state bailouts,” Ramaphosa told the FT Africa conference in London.

“We are on record as saying we are open to the participation of the private sector. As we speak now, we’re talking to a few interested parties when it comes to SAA.”

In September, the cash-strapped national airline said a government cash injection of R5.5bn had been approved for the 2019/2020 financial year but that it still needed more money.