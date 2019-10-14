Port Elizabeth youth unite against plastic waste
Siblings 'Munch' for clean oceans
Taking a stand against plastic pollution in the oceans and seas, two young Port Elizabeth siblings launched a new initiative to educate and encourage others to be more proactive in looking after the environment.
Brother and sister duo Gabriel, 12, and Jemima Reilly, 8, took a brave stand on Saturday when they addressed a crowd of about 600 of their peers during the unveiling of their concept to fight pollution called Munch – in line with the launch of National Marine Week on Monday.
The Munch initiative which includes a life-size wirework of a coelacanth for collecting recyclable rubbish and an accompanying comic book, created by the Reilly’s, will be making its debut at Pearson High School where it will remain for a month before making its way to various other schools across the Bay.
Speaking to The Herald at the launch of Munch at Humewood beach, where the Sustainable Seas Trust (SST) along with the African Youth Waste Network hosted a march and beach cleanup, Jemima said she was inspired to create awareness after watching a video of a turtle with a straw lodged in its nose.
“This one time we watched this video of this turtle and he had a straw up his nose and when they checked the pipe went down his whole body and I felt sorry for him so we decided we really wanted to make a big difference,” Jemima said.
“It is very important to protect our beaches and sea life,” the St. George's Prep grade 2 pupil said.
Grey Junior grade 6 pupil Gabriel said he was motivated by his sister’s efforts in a recycling campaign she was involved in at school.
“Jemima and her friend wanted to do this beach recycle cleanup thing and there was a link that popped up on my mom's phone about a steel fish that you throw rubbish away in, so my mom said maybe we could do something like that,” Gabriel said.
After deciding to attend a beach cleanup, the Reillys were introduced to the SST and the concept of Munch was developed.
“We are trying to make this idea to save the fish in the water because when you feed Munch it will show you how much [plastic] the fish in the sea will have if you don’t throw it in Munch.
“And it's fun for children to feed Munch because you don’t want to say 'let's go feed the dustbin' – you’ll be saying 'let's feed Munch',” Gabriel said.
SST spokesperson Sharne’ Woods said the original plan was to install Munch at various spots along Nelson Mandela Bay's beaches, but because of concerns of vandalism it was decided to take the wire coelacanth, dubbed Tony Munch, to various schools along with copies of the comic book created by the Reillys.
The wire structure is made up of various compartments in which different recyclables are placed.
“This is to show the children how important it is to separate the recyclables at the source,” Woods said.
According to Woods, the Munch initiative along with the march and beach cleanup on Saturday were important initiatives to raise awareness of plastic pollution, especially from a young age.
“This youth march is all about getting the youth to take charge of our future and lead the way to a cleaner, plastic and pollution-free country,” Woods said.
Pearson High School’s Sophia Finestone, 16, the first youth ambassador of the SST, who also addressed pupils from various schools across the metro, said the march was important to showcase the youth coming together to take a stand.
A total of 66kg of general waste and 6kg of recyclable plastic bottles were collected on Saturday.