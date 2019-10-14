Port Elizabeth youth unite against plastic waste

Taking a stand against plastic pollution in the oceans and seas, two young Port Elizabeth siblings launched a new initiative to educate and encourage others to be more proactive in looking after the environment.

Brother and sister duo Gabriel, 12, and Jemima Reilly, 8, took a brave stand on Saturday when they addressed a crowd of about 600 of their peers during the unveiling of their concept to fight pollution called Munch – in line with the launch of National Marine Week on Monday.

The Munch initiative which includes a life-size wirework of a coelacanth for collecting recyclable rubbish and an accompanying comic book, created by the Reilly’s, will be making its debut at Pearson High School where it will remain for a month before making its way to various other schools across the Bay.

Speaking to The Herald at the launch of Munch at Humewood beach, where the Sustainable Seas Trust (SST) along with the African Youth Waste Network hosted a march and beach cleanup, Jemima said she was inspired to create awareness after watching a video of a turtle with a straw lodged in its nose.

“This one time we watched this video of this turtle and he had a straw up his nose and when they checked the pipe went down his whole body and I felt sorry for him so we decided we really wanted to make a big difference,” Jemima said.

“It is very important to protect our beaches and sea life,” the St. George's Prep grade 2 pupil said.

Grey Junior grade 6 pupil Gabriel said he was motivated by his sister’s efforts in a recycling campaign she was involved in at school.

“Jemima and her friend wanted to do this beach recycle cleanup thing and there was a link that popped up on my mom's phone about a steel fish that you throw rubbish away in, so my mom said maybe we could do something like that,” Gabriel said.