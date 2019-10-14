Planned new road rules leave too much to discretion of functionaries: JPSA

A traffic watchdog organisation has cried foul over the short public comment period on draft regulations for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Act.

The regulations are inconsistent with the constitution and are likely to result in further legal challenges, said Justice Project SA chair Howard Dembovsky.

The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on October 11 and can be viewed here.

“The draft regulations provide a more complete picture, which should have been available during the public consultation phases,” Dembovsky said. “But they go far beyond merely amending the existing regulations — they repeal all the existing regulations and create an entirely new set of regulations,” he said.

“The ‘consultations’ held by the national and provincial legislatures when the Aarto Amendment Bill was being discussed centred only on the act,” he said. “But the draft regulations comprise over a hundred pages with scores of new provisions.”