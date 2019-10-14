NMU coding app to expand reach into Africa

Nelson Mandela University’s award-winning coding app, TANKS, will be spreading its reach to some of the most rural and remote areas of Africa after earning R400,000 in the SAB Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards.



Both TANKS, the fun and educative coding game from Nelson Mandela University’s (NMU) computing science department, and Luleko Mkuzo’s Rural Technology Park made it to the gala finals event hosted in Johannesburg last week...

