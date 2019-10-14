Fifteen more bombs recovered from Uitenhage dam
A potential disaster has been averted after a further 15 live mortar bombs were discovered and disarmed at the Strelitzia Dam in Uitenhage on Monday.
The blast radius of a mortar is up to 300m, with the shrapnel travelling several kilometres, according to experts...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.