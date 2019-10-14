Boy, 2, one of 87 people killed by northern areas gangsters in a year

A two-year-old Helenvale boy was one of 87 people shot and killed by alleged gangsters in the northern areas during the 2017/2018 financial year, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Friday.



Warrant officer Conrad Goosen of the police’s gang unit told the court that little Hakeem Baartman and other innocent bystanders killed by stray bullets made up about 25 % of the total. ..

