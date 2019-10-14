Activists protest in support of axed DJ Daron Mann

In the latest twist in the tale of axed DJ Daron Mann, a sponsor who poured in more than R150,000 in prizes for the annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer confirmed she had cut ties with the radio station and pulled her sponsorship.

She has instead opted to organise a peaceful protest to show support for Mann and animal rights in general.

On Sunday, animal activist and Black Cat Organic Health Products co-founder Michelle Campbell said after Mann was fired for airing his views on the treatment of animals at a diary farm, she could not allow her brand to be associated with Algoa FM.

“I was going to sponsor R150,000 in prizes [for the Big Walk for Cancer] and I bought 100 tickets and planned to bus people to the event, but I cannot put my brand behind a corporation which fires someone for airing their views.

“Corporations need to be censored about what is going on,” Campbell said.

She said her company along with Ban Animal Trading (BAT) had decided to host a peaceful protest in support of Mann on October 25, the day before the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer.

“It is a tactical move to garner maximum effect.

“[The protest] is to support [Mann] and what happened to him as well as animal rights.

“This is a way to enable us to stand by what [Mann] said. We are using this opportunity to bring attention to the mistreatment of animals and enlighten people to what is happening out there,” Campbell said.

Mann, who was contracted to Algoa FM and presented the morning show between 6am and 9am, was fired last week after he made comments about the dairy industry.

Mann, a staunch animal rights activist and vegetarian, had said during a chat with co-host Charlton Tobias that “the diary industry was horrific”, prompting an Algoa FM advertiser, Humansdorp-based Woodlands Dairy, to lodge a complaint.

Mann was suspended shortly afterwards and ultimately axed.