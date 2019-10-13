There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives

There are 342,809 registered customary marriages on the National Population Register so far, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has disclosed.

Registered customary marriages are regarded by the law as being “in community of property”.

SA's Customary Marriage Act, introduced in November 2000, also recognises polygamy — which means that a husband can register multiple wives.

The minister has extended the period of registration for customary marriages entered into before and after commencement of the Act until end-June 2024.

So far, the majority of customary marriages, 333,387, are registered with one spouse, said Motsoaledi.

Another 8,410 are registered with two spouses.

Marriages registered with three to nine spouses range from 814 to two. One is registered with 10 spouses.

Motsoaledi revealed this data during a “marriage policy dialogue” with traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal, following engagements with gender and children’s rights activists and religious leaders recently.

He intends further consultations with the public in the coming weeks.

Gaps that have been identified with the current legislation are that it does not regulate some religious marriages such as the Hindu, Muslim and other customary marriages that are practiced in some African or royal families, the minister said.